Adani Green Concludes Power Purchase Tie-Up For SECI's 8,000 MW Tender

The green energy company made progress on tender commitments and commissioned a solar PV cell and module manufacturing plant with a capacity of 2 gigawatts per annum through its associate company Mundra Solar Energy Ltd., the statement said. Adani Green holds 26% stake in the unit through its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd.

Adani Green now has tied up power-purchase pacts for 19.8 GW of 20.6 GW locked-in portfolio. The rest is merchant capacity. With over 2 lakh acres of land already tied up in resource rich areas of India, the portfolio is fully de-risked for execution of 45 GW capacity by 2030, the company said.