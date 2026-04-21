'Look At His Experience': John Ternus' LinkedIn Profile Goes Viral As Tim Cook Steps Down As Apple CEO

The LinkedIn profile of John Ternus, who will succeed Tim Cook as Apple's new CEO later this year, has gone viral on social media following the announcement by the company.

iPhone-maker Apple has announced that Cook will hand over the reins to John Ternus, a senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, and will continue in his role as CEO through the summer for smooth transition. Cook will become executive chairman of Apple's board of directors.

Following the announcement, a screenshot of Ternus's profile began circulating widely on X.

The profile shows a verified account with no bio, no posts, and no visible activity, despite having more than 17,000 followers. The image has since gained millions of views online.



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The post has triggered discussions among users around professional networking and online presence.

John Ternus is about to take over from Tim Cook as the next CEO of Apple $AAPL



This is what John Ternus' Linkedln looks like pic.twitter.com/B2KwQxq0sl — Alex Kehr (@alexkehr) April 20, 2026

Some users described it as evidence that having an active presence on LinkedIn is not necessary for professional success.



One post read, "John Ternus now runs a 4 trillion dollar company with barely any online presence. You don't need LinkedIn when your work ships a billion devices."



Another user commented, "If you're already VP at Apple, you probably don't need to engage on LinkedIn. Who'd have thought?"



Another wrote, "or.. he's been at apple since 2001… bro has no one to impress."



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Another commented, "But look at his experience, c'mon."



A third said, "LinkedIn is a platform to showcase an exaggerated life and achievements."



Another user added, "well, it's good to know he's not an AI bot posting thoughts on LinkedIn at least."



Ternus's profile lists only two roles, a short stint as an engineer at Virtual Research Systems in the late 1990s, followed by more than 25 years at Apple. It does not include posts, detailed summaries, or updates about promotions or product launches.



The profile's minimal details have led to a broader discussion on whether posting online contributes to personal branding and career growth. However, some users cautioned against generalising from this example.



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One user wrote, "If you're a junior grinding for your next role or trying to build a network, LinkedIn still matters. If you're already running hardware engineering at Apple, it doesn't. Context is everything."



Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has spent over two decades within the company, working across its hardware teams. He has overseen products including the iPhone, Mac, AirPods and Apple Watch, and is credited by the company with contributing to its growth through hardware development.



Announcing the leadership transition, Tim Cook described him as "a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count."

As executive chairman, Cook will assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world. Reflecting on his tenure, Cook described leading Apple as the greatest privilege of his life.

"I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world," Cook said.

He further added, “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

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