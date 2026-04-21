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Diet Coke Goes 'Missing': Gen Z Social Media Meltdown As Popular Soda Hits Supply Snag

Gen Z users, who are seen increasingly preferring Diet Coke over regular cola, have taken to social media to express their responses.

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Diet Coke Goes 'Missing': Gen Z Social Media Meltdown As Popular Soda Hits Supply Snag
According to reports, supply-related challenges are making Diet Coke harder to find at present.
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

A temporary shortage of Diet Coke in India has triggered widespread reactions among Gen Z users, with social media platforms seeing a surge in memes, videos and posts related to the situation.

According to a report by Curly Tales, the development comes shortly after online discussions around coping mechanisms during the LPG shortage. Now, similar trends are visible again, with users sharing reactions and content around the unavailability of Diet Coke.

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Gen Z users, who are seen increasingly preferring Diet Coke over regular cola, have taken to social media to express their responses. The drink is often described as a regular choice during meals and a common option when ordering beverages.

Several videos are going viral online. One trend shows a concept titled "how to kidnap a Gen Z kid," where a truck filled with Diet Coke is shown as the bait.

In another video, Diet Coke is portrayed as saying it is "overwhelmed with love" and temporarily disappearing. Some users are also posting jokes about searching online to exchange empty cans for just two Diet Cokes.

Others have compared the situation to the LPG shortage, saying the current shortage has created more chaos. Some users have also started stocking up the drink to avoid running out.

The shortage is mainly linked to a lack of aluminium cans in India. While production of the beverage continues, there are not enough cans available for packaging and distribution. Rising aluminium prices and global supply chain issues have also slowed down production and restocking.

Another factor contributing to the shortage is increased demand, particularly in urban areas where consumption of packaged beverages has risen. According to reports, supply-related challenges are making Diet Coke harder to find at present.

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Social media users have also shared reactions to the situation.

One user wrote, "LPG crisis is manageable, but I can't deal with a Diet Coke shortage @letsblinkit," while sharing an image of an LPG cylinder with Diet Coke branding.

Another user said, "People only realise the addiction when the supply actually disappears." A third user posted, "Guess I'll have to stick to plain water for now, hope the supply improves soon."

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