IMD Weather News: Rainfall Predicted In Mumbai, Other Areas On April 21-22; Check Maharashtra Forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and thundershowers in Mumbai on April 21 and 22. Several other parts of the state too are expected to have similar weather for the rest of the week. According to the latest district-wise bulletin released on April 20, coastal and adjoining regions, including Palghar, Thane and Mumbai, are likely to experience light rain and thundershowers over the next two to three days before conditions turn dry.

Maharashtra Weather Forecast News

More intense weather activity has been predicted for districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, where thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are expected at isolated places on April 21. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.

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Interior districts, including Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and Pune, are also likely to experience similar thunderstorm activity with lightning and gusty winds in the coming days. In some regions, rainfall activity is expected to taper off later in the week.

Daytime temperatures across parts of Maharashtra are expected to ease slightly, dipping by around 2–3°C over the next couple of days, before stabilising for the following three-day period. Parts of western Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Sangli and Sholapur, may see more severe conditions initially, with thunderstorms, hail and stronger winds reaching up to 50–60 kmph at isolated locations.

A yellow alert has been issued for Kolhapur for April 21-23, while Sangli and Solapur will be on yellow alert from April 21-24.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are forecast in pockets of Akola, Amravati, and Wardha, particularly from April 21 onward.

Nagpur is expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds on April 21, followed by a heat wave in isolated pockets on April 23 and April 24. A yellow alert has been issued in Nagpur for these dates.

The bulletin warns of potential impact from thunderstorms, including lightning strikes, damage to weak structures, uprooting of trees and short-term power disruptions. There is also a risk of crop damage due to unseasonal rainfall and strong winds.

Residents have been advised to avoid open fields during thunderstorms, stay away from tall trees and unplug electrical appliances during lightning activity. Farmers have been urged to harvest mature crops early, secure stored produce and avoid irrigation or spraying during adverse weather conditions.

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