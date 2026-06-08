Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise As Chip Stocks Rebound, Iran Halts Israel Strikes

Shares of Nvidia Corp. rose 1.66% to $208.35 after its chief saidinvestors should be "excited" about the market pullback, calling it a discounted buying opportunity.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise As Chip Stocks Rebound, Iran Halts Israel Strikes
Image: Unsplash

Wall Street recovered from losses to open higher on Monday after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang encouraged investors to see the chip rout as a 'buy-on-dips' opportunity. Meanwhile, an indicative halt in strikes between Iran and Israel also lifted sentiment. 

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which had registered its sharpest fall since April 2025, opened 1.4% higher at 26,066.93. S&P 500 was up nearly 1% to 7,451.04, and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.41% to 51,077.45 at open. 

ALSO READ: AI Diversification: Google, Nvidia Bet On Intel As Backup Chip Maker, Says Report

Shares of Nvidia Corp. rose 1.66% to $208.35 after its chief said investors should be "excited" about the market pullback, calling it a discounted buying opportunity.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and Micron Technology were up over 4% and 9% to $486.20 and $942.24, respectively. At the same time intel's stock zoomed nearly 12% to $111 on reports that tech giants Google and Nvidia are considering Intel as their back up chip maker. 

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Apple WWDC 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Apple Event Online

Apple WWDC 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Apple Event Online

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source