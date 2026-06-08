US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise As Chip Stocks Rebound, Iran Halts Israel Strikes

Wall Street recovered from losses to open higher on Monday after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang encouraged investors to see the chip rout as a 'buy-on-dips' opportunity. Meanwhile, an indicative halt in strikes between Iran and Israel also lifted sentiment.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which had registered its sharpest fall since April 2025, opened 1.4% higher at 26,066.93. S&P 500 was up nearly 1% to 7,451.04, and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.41% to 51,077.45 at open.

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Shares of Nvidia Corp. rose 1.66% to $208.35 after its chief said investors should be "excited" about the market pullback, calling it a discounted buying opportunity.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and Micron Technology were up over 4% and 9% to $486.20 and $942.24, respectively. At the same time intel's stock zoomed nearly 12% to $111 on reports that tech giants Google and Nvidia are considering Intel as their back up chip maker.

(This is a developing story)

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