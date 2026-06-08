FMCG Distributors Warn Of Nationwide Protest, Seek Higher Margins Amid Rising Costs

India's FMCG distribution ecosystem is facing a growing profitability crisis, with distributors across the country warning that existing margin structures have become unsustainable amid rising operating costs.

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, which represents over 4.5 lakh distributors across 25 states and services more than 1.3 crore retail outlets, has called on FMCG companies to urgently review distributor margins.

In a communication sent to major FMCG manufacturers, the federation said that distributors are struggling to cope with mounting expenses, including fuel costs, transportation charges, warehousing rentals, manpower expenses, compliance requirements, technology investments and working capital interest costs.

The federation has set a July 30, 2026 deadline for FMCG companies to initiate corrective measures, warning that distributors may be compelled to consider collective protest action across the country in August if concerns remain unaddressed.

The AICPDF highlighted the situation of Hindustan Unilever. According to the federation, distributors in several HUL territories operate on margins of around 3.5%, a level that has become increasingly difficult to sustain under current economic conditions.

The federation claimed that nearly 30% of HUL distribution territories are witnessing distributor exits or cases where channel partners are considering surrendering operations. It further alleged that several distributors associated with leading FMCG companies for three to four decades have exited the business in recent months, reflecting deeper structural concerns within the distribution ecosystem.

The AICPDF argued that distributors today are expected to absorb rising fuel prices, employee salaries, warehouse rentals, electricity costs, insurance expenses, banking charges and regulatory compliance costs while continuing to invest significant capital in inventory, infrastructure and logistics.

"India's FMCG distribution sector is facing a serious viability crisis. When distributors are expected to operate on margins as low as 3.5% while fuel costs, salaries, warehouse rentals, compliance expenses and interest costs continue to rise, the business becomes increasingly unsustainable," said Dhairyashil Patil, national president of the AICPDF.

The federation emphasised that the issue is not limited to one company but affects distributors working with multiple FMCG manufacturers, many of whom continue to operate on basic margins ranging between 3.5% and 5%.

At the same time, distributors are being expected to increase servicing frequencies, expand rural coverage, improve retailer reach, ensure faster deliveries and adopt new technology systems, according to the AICPDF.

PM Ganeshram, chairperson of the AICPDF, said the economics of FMCG distribution require urgent attention. "The growing number of long-serving distributors exiting the business after decades of association with FMCG companies should be viewed as a serious warning sign by the industry," he said.

The federation has urged FMCG companies to review distributor margins, introduce fuel and logistics support mechanisms, rationalize inventory-loading practices and engage in structured discussions with AICPDF on long-term solutions.

AICPDF maintained that sustainable growth for FMCG companies is closely linked to the financial health of distributors, who serve as the critical link between manufacturers and millions of retailers across India.

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