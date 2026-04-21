Persistent Systems Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 20%, Dividend Of Rs 18/Share Declared

Persistent Systems has posted a 20.4% sequential jump in its net profit in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, according to an exchange filing by the company on Tuesday.

The Pune-based IT firm logged a consolidated bottomline of Rs 529 crore, as compared to Rs 439 crore in the preceding quarter.

Persistent Systems posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 4,056 crore in the March quarter, marking a climb of 7.4% as against Rs 3,778 crore in the October-December period.

The earnings before interest and taxes stood at Rs 659 crore, rising by 4.2% from Rs 632 crore in the December quarter. The EBIT margin contracted to 16.3% from 16.7% in the third quarter.

Persistent Systems also declared a dividend of Rs 18 per share. The record date, which determines the shareholders eligible for receiving the payout, was not disclosed.

With the final dividend of Rs 18 per share, the overall dividend in financial year 2025-26 comes in at Rs 40 per share. This is higher as compared to Rs 35 per share in FY25.

Track live updates of Q4 results released on April 21

Persistent Systems Q4 Results Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

- Net profit up 20.4% at Rs 529 crore vs Rs 439 crore

- Revenue up 7.4% at Rs 4,056 Cr vs Rs 3,778 crore

- EBIT rises 4.2% to Rs 659 crore versus Rs 632 crore

- EBIT margin at 16.3% vs 16.7%

Persistent Systems, in a press release, said the order booking for the quarter ended March 31 was "$600.8 million in total contract value (TCV)" and "$445.1 million in annual contract value".

Commenting on the results, Persistent Systems Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Kalra said, "Q4 FY26 marked our 24th sequential quarter of growth, reflecting the consistency of our execution and alignment to client demand in a market being shaped by AI. As AI adoption accelerates, our AI-first strategy is strengthening our operating model and improving the quality and scale of delivery across the business."

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