10-15% Price Revision, Hybrid Tax Model: Karnataka Govt On Draft Liquor Policy

Karnataka is overhauling its decades-old excise framework, with the state government unveiling a draft liquor policy that introduces alcohol-based taxation, digitises licensing, and promises a more transparent regulatory ecosystem - all while keeping price shocks deliberately in check.

Ritesh Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), Karnataka Government, outlined the reform roadmap to NDTV Profit, making clear that the changes are both structural and philosophical.

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"We have introduced the principle of alcohol-based taxation, as announced by the Chief Minister in this year's Budget. However, this transition will take place over a period of three to four years," he said.

The shift away from a flat excise duty model towards one that taxes liquor proportionally by alcohol content is a significant departure from the existing system.

But to cushion the industry and consumers alike, the government has opted for gradualism. "In the first year, we have adopted a hybrid model. One component of the tax is based on alcohol percentage, while another component continues as additional excise duty," Singh explained.

To prevent runaway pricing in the interim, he added, "We are working within a band of around 10 to 15 percent, either way" — meaning retail prices are expected to be revised within that corridor, avoiding the kind of sudden spikes that have triggered black markets and policy reversals in other states.

Singh was emphatic that the policy extends well beyond revenue arithmetic. "This is not just about taxation. We are undertaking a comprehensive reform of the excise department. Licenses for distilleries will now be valid for five years. Payments are being fully digitised, and manual processes are being eliminated."

Taken together, he said, "It is a complete package aimed at making the system less intrusive, more progressive, and far more transparent."

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The reforms, he noted, are rooted in broader consultations rather than industry lobbying. "These changes are based on extensive consultations with the Resource Mobilization Committee. The draft report will be placed in the public domain, and stakeholder feedback will be invited for one month," he said, adding, "We are ensuring that the entire process remains transparent and collaborative."



Karnataka's liquor sector is one of the state's largest revenue contributors. The new policy, if implemented as described, signals a deliberate move away from that legacy - with ease of doing business, rather than market control, as its stated north star.

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