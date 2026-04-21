Marathi Proficiency Row: 15 Lakh Auto Drivers To Protest Across Maharashtra From May 4

Mumbai Autorickshawmen's Union announced a statewide agitation from Monday May 4, over the Maharashtra government's policy to make Marathi proficiency compulsory for auto and taxi drivers, stating that the protest could hamper transport services, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI).



Nearly 15 lakh auto drivers across the state, which will include around 5 lakh drivers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will participate in the agitation in case the government does not pull back the decision to implement the policy.

On April 28, union is planning to submit the memorandum to transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, to withdraw the decision, days before order comes into effect on May 1, the union leaders told the news portal.

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Meanwhile, Union leader Shashank Rao flagged that no action was taken against 'illegal' bike taxis and there was no Marathi proficiency rule for aggregator cab drivers, while auto and kaali-peeli taxi drivers were being targeted.

"If govt ignores our plea, we will protest aggressively outside railway stations, bus depots and other auto stands from May 4 and this will continue daily until govt heeds our demands," Rao told TOI.

Licensed auto and taxi drivers in Maharashtra will be required to show their ability to read and write Marathi from May 1 onwards for verification drive across 59 regional and sub-regional transport offices. The transport minister noted that drivers who will nomt meet this requirement could face cancellation of license.

This move has been strongly criticised from several unions that highlighted that the curent drivers have already met the requirement of having a working knowledge of Marathi while securing their badges, and accused that the drivers are being unfairly targeted.

Rao said that auto drivers and kaali-peeli taxi drivers, who paid permit fees, faced police verification, adhered with domicile requirement and regulatory norms are being penalised, even after operating at charged approved by the RTO.

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