The 11 Best Holiday Gifts for the Travel Lover in Your Life

There are many ways to procure tickets to next year’s Olympics in Paris, including as part of extravagant VIP packages with the sporting events company On Location. But the simplest way—buying them through the official Paris 2024 website—is still effective, even with only a few months left before the games. You can still get tickets to plenty of medal qualifying events, from gymnastics to beach volleyball, both in Paris and in other French destinations where the Games are being held. And if you’re not picky, you can find seats so reasonably priced that you’ll have extra to spend on accommodations at a Palace hotel.