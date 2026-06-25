'You Better Fu***** Go': New Book Details Tense Trump-Netanyahu Conversation

US President Donald Trump had reportedly gone on an expletive-filled tirade against Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu during negotiations for a ceasefire between the Israeli government and Hamas in September 2025, according to the book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The US head of state allegedly told Netanyahu that he was "sick of his antics", in a phone call during the United Nations General Assembly. This development took place after news broke of Israel launching airstrikes in Qatar against Hamas's negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, his son and his associates, along with a Qatari security official. al-Hayya and his delegation were in Qatar to discuss a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

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"I've done everything to protect you. You better f***ing go along with this. It's been going on for too f***ing long. Everybody's sick of you, Bibi," Trump had reportedly said, as per the book.

Trump had also patched in US envoy Steven Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, the US's Special Envoy of Peace on the calls and referred to their Jewish faith to bolster his argument.

"All the Jews are sick of you. Even the two Jews on this call are sick of you," Trump said in reference to Kushner and Witkoff.

"You can't back out of this. I'm the best friend Israel ever had. Everybody hates you, and I've stood by you. I'm telling you, this is a great deal for Israel," the US. President allegedly said.

According to the book, others had described the call as "epic."

Netanyahu later accepted the deal the US brokered and formally apologised for the Qatar attack.

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This was not the last time Trump would have a publicised expletive-laden conversation with Netanyahu as news emerged stating that the US President had called the Israeli PM "f***ing crazy" on June 1, 2026 for dropping bombs on Lebanon's Beirut during ceasefire negotiations with Iran.

"You're f***ing crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this," Trump reportedly said on a phone call with Netanyahu.

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