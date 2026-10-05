Yemen Announces Launch Of 'Operation Yemen Dawn’ To Retake Sanaa, End Houthi Coup

Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, initiated Operation Dawn of Yemen on Monday following his announcement that military operations against the Houthi militia backed by Iran had begun. The objective is to reclaim territories still under Houthi control and reestablish state authority nationwide.

In a post on X, Al-Alimi stated that the operation was intended to reestablish state institutions, free the capital Sanaa, and conclude the coup carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia.

ALSO READ: Strike For Strike: Yemen's Houthis Claim Attack On Saudi Aramco Facility In Retaliation To Sanaa Air Raids

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"By the blessings of God, Operation "Yemen Dawn" has been launched to restore state institutions, liberate the capital Sana'a, and end the Houthi terrorist militia coup. With God's aid, the will of our people, the valor of our armed forces and all military formations, and the support of our brothers and friends, Yemen will march toward a new dawn of freedom, peace, and stability," he posted on X.

The operation was launched as Yemeni government forces made progress on Monday.

The Giants Brigades and the Nation's Shield launched an attack on Houthi positions in the Dhubab district, which overlooks the strategically important Bab al-Mandeb Strait, according to reports.

Yemen's state news agency reported that the Nation's Shield Forces and Giants Brigades, supported by popular resistance forces, freed the Dhubab district and key locations near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Majed al-Nuzaily, spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, posted on X that the forces have started the large-scale rollout of Operation Dawn of Yemen, stating that both factions now control Bab al-Mandeb and that Dhubab Airport is under government forces' control.

ALSO READ: Powerful Explosions Rock Yemen's Capital Sanaa: Report

Al-Nuzaily stated that hundreds of Houthi fighters are trapped in the Dhubab area and need to surrender to government forces.

On Monday morning, the Yemeni military declared a wide-ranging series of strikes targeting Houthi positions.

Al-Nuzaily stated that its forces conducted more than 1,000 strikes targeting Houthi artillery and rocket launcher sites, defensive positions, supply routes, logistical assets, and combat reinforcement areas.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.