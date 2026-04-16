'Woe To Those Who Manipulate God For War', Says Pope Leo XIV Amid Trump Feud

Pope Leo XIV has sharpened his criticism of war rhetoric, reiterating a strong call for peace even as his standoff with Donald Trump and his administration deepens over the ongoing Iran conflict. The New York Times reported that while addressing a gathering in Bamenda, Cameroon, on Thursday, the Pope warned against invoking religion to justify violence.

“Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth,” he said, adding, “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

While the remarks were delivered in a region grappling with its own decade-long separatist conflict, they appeared to carry broader implications. The comments come as the Trump administration has framed its military actions in Iran as a “just war,” claiming alignment with Christian principles, a position the Pope has firmly rejected.

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Leo has previously stated that Jesus does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, drawing sharp criticism from Trump, who earlier this week described the pontiff as terrible on foreign policy. The dispute has since escalated, with Vice President JD Vance urging the Pope to be more “careful” when speaking on theological matters.

Despite the backlash, the Pope has shown no signs of softening his stance. Ahead of his Africa tour, he said he had no fear of the Trump administration and would continue to speak out loudly about the message of the Gospel.

In Cameroon, Leo also took aim at governance failures, indirectly criticising long-time President Paul Biya, NYT reported. Speaking at the presidential palace, he said public authorities must act as bridges, "never as sources of division,” stressing that “authentic peace" arises when everyone feels protected, heard and respected.

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Returning to the theme of global conflict, the Pope condemned the scale of military spending worldwide. “The masters of war pretend not to know that it takes only a moment to destroy, yet often a lifetime is not enough to rebuild,” he said, adding that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation.

Though he avoided naming the US directly in his latest remarks, the message was unmistakable: the Vatican's opposition to the war in Iran remains firm, even as geopolitical tensions continue to rise.

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