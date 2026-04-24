Will Trump Use Nuclear Weapon Against Iran? US President Says Attacks Already 'Decimated' Iran

US President Donald Trump on Thursday categorically ruled out the use of nuclear weapons in the ongoing conflict with Iran, arguing that American conventional strikes have already inflicted decisive damage. “Why would I use a nuclear weapon?” Trump said, speaking to reporters at the White House. “We've totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it.”

He was unequivocal when pressed further, stressing that nuclear arms should remain off the table altogether. “No, I wouldn't use it,” Trump said. “A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody.”

.@POTUS to Jim Acosta's girlfriend (@ElizLanders) when she asks one of the dumbest questions ever — if he'd use a nuclear weapon on Iran:



"Why would a stupid question like that be asked?... No, I wouldn't use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody." pic.twitter.com/U235920fwD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 23, 2026

While military pressure remains intense, Trump signalled little urgency on the diplomatic front. Asked about the prospects of a long-term peace agreement with Tehran, the president made it clear that speed was not his priority. “Don't rush me,” he said, indicating that any resolution must be durable rather than hurried.

Trump suggested Iran may have attempted to regroup during the recent two‑week ceasefire, though he downplayed the significance of any such recovery. According to him, Tehran's core military capabilities have already been dismantled and could be neutralised again swiftly if rebuilding efforts are confirmed.

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“Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Their anti‑aircraft is gone,” Trump said. “Maybe they loaded up a little bit during the two‑week hiatus, but we'll knock that out in about one day, if they did.”

Despite leaving the door open for diplomacy, Trump said he had no interest in striking a short‑term bargain. “I want to make the best deal,” he said. “I could make a deal right now, but I don't want to do that. I want it to be everlasting.”

Later, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump dismissed suggestions that he was eager to bring the conflict to a rapid close. He also took aim at sections of the media, accusing them of misrepresenting the situation on the ground.

“Iran's Navy is lying at the bottom of the sea, their Air Force is demolished, their anti‑aircraft and radar systems are gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the blockade is airtight and strong,” he wrote. “Time is not on their side.”

Trump reiterated that any eventual agreement would only move forward if it clearly served US interests, aligned with those of its allies, and contributed to broader global stability.

ALSO READ: India Responds To Trump's 'Hell-Hole' Post — 'Uninformed, In Poor Taste'

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