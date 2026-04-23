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'Will Return To Stone Age': Israel Defence Minister's Grim Warning To Iran Amid Stalled US Talks

Israel Katz signalled readiness for renewed conflict with Iran, saying the Israel Defense Forces are awaiting US clearance as tensions escalate.

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'Will Return To Stone Age': Israel Defence Minister's Grim Warning To Iran Amid Stalled US Talks
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning to Iran.
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has issued a sharp warning to Iran, declaring that Israel is fully prepared to resume military action if given the go-ahead by the United States.

In a video statement released Thursday, Katz said the Israel Defense Forces stand ready on both defensive and offensive fronts, with operational targets already identified. 

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He indicated that Israel is awaiting a “green light” from Washington to escalate its campaign.

Katz further outlined aggressive objectives, including what he described as the elimination of the leadership surrounding Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He said, "Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran. The IDF is prepared for both defense and offense, and the targets are marked."

"We are waiting for the green light from the U.S., first and foremost, to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty and to return Iran to the dark and stone ages by destroying Iran's major energy and power facilities."

"This time, our strikes will be different and more deadly, and will deliver further devastating blows to the most painful places, which will shake and collapse the regime's foundations."

He also threatened large-scale strikes on Iran's critical infrastructure, including energy and electricity systems, warning such actions could effectively cripple the country's economic backbone.

ALSO READ | Europe Staring At Aviation Crisis? Airlines May Cut Summer Flights As Jet Fuel Shortage Looms

The remarks come at a time of heightened regional tension and stalled diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran, raising concerns over the possibility of a broader military confrontation in the region.

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