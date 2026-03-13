Who's Sameerah Munshi? Only Muslim Woman On White House Religious Liberty Commission Quits Over 'Illegal War'

Sameerah Munshi, the only Muslim woman serving on the White House Religious Liberty Commission, has resigned from her position.

She announced her decision on her official X handle and said she was stepping down because of the "injustice and atrocities" carried out by the administration of US President Donald Trump both within the country and abroad.

According to a report by Mint, Munshi had been serving as an advisrr in the White House Religious Liberty Commission after being appointed in 2025 by Trump. She is known as a prominent Muslim activist.

In a statement issued on Friday, she explained her decision, stating that two recent developments prompted her resignation. One of the issues she referred to was the removal of Carrie Prejean Boller from the Justice Department's Religious Liberty Commission. Boller, a former Miss California, was dismissed last month after she was accused of “hijacking” a hearing on antisemitism in order to allegedly promote a “personal and political agenda”.

Second, Munshi also said she was deeply troubled by what she described as the Trump administration's “illegal war against Iran, undertaken without clear constitutional or congressional authorization”.

In the statement, Munshi criticised the Trump administration's actions in Iran, Munshi said the government was responsible for the unlawful killing of civilians and children. She also alleged that these actions were carried out at the behest of Israel, which she described as "a genocidal state".

My name is Sameerah Munshi. I am a Presidential appointee serving as advisor to the White House Religious Liberty Commission.



Today, I am resigning over the injustice and atrocities of this administration at home and abroad.



Full statement below ⬇️

Also here:… — Sameerah Munshi (@SameerahMunshi) March 13, 2026

Commenting on public opinion and government spending, Munshi said, “Not only is the American public against this aggression, but our tax dollars are funding the very violence that we oppose, both against innocent Palestinians and now Iranians. It is painfully obvious through their actions that this administration has no regard for the Constitution's protection of free expression and religious liberty, nor its detailing of war powers.”

Munshi also clarified that her resignation was not the result of fear or pressure from any individual or group.

“I am resigning because I have seen firsthand the injustice perpetrated by members of this commission, and I am unwilling to be associated with it any longer. I have seen this corrupt, dangerous administration's disregard for American citizens and the lives of innocents, and I am unwilling to be associated with it any longer. I support America over Israel, and unfortunately, that means I cannot support Trump or this government,” she added.

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