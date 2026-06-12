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Buy, Sell Or Hold: MTAR Technologies, ITC, Balaji Amines, Britannia, Kirloskar Oil — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: MTAR Technologies, ITC, Balaji Amines, Britannia, Kirloskar Oil — Ask Profit
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Should you add shares of MTAR Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of ITC Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Balaji Amines Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Britannia Industries Ltd.?

G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research and Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

MTAR Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 7,197.50)

Kush: Hold

  • Broadly the sector is very positive.
  • Volumes on the healthy side.
  • Rs 6100-6200 are the key support for this stock.

ITC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 285.00)

Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Bullish for the stock for the next year.
  • Management has indicated that they will hike cigarette price.
  • Short-term it will be affected but agri sector doing well. 
  • The company gives good dividend as well.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Oil India, Ola Electric, Eternal, Oberoi Realty And More On Brokerages' Radar

Balaji Amines Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,123.80)

Kush: Hold

  • Stock had near vertical rise.
  • Stock is overheated and could see some profit booking.
  • Hold with a trailing stop loss of Rs 2000.

Britannia Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,172.50)

Chokkalingam: Buy

  • Britannia returns almost 85% of profit as dividend.
  • Stock is close to 52-week low.
  • Good buy at current price.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,901.40)

Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Valuation is stretched.
  • Good stock if it moves another 5-10%

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mazagon Dock, Shakti Pumps, Dynamatic Technologies, Cemindia Projects — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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