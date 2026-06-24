Who Is Abelardo De La Espriella? Trump-Backed Outsider Wins Colombia Presidential Election

Abelardo De La Espriella, a conservative lawyer and businessman backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, has won Colombia's presidential election, defeating progressive candidate Iván Cepeda by a narrow margin.

Official results showed De La Espriella secured 49.7% of the vote against Cepeda's 48.7%, a difference of nearly 251,000 votes. The 47-year-old political newcomer, who had never previously held elected office, will assume office on Aug. 7 for a four-year term.

According to a report by Washington Post, Cepeda conceded defeat on Wednesday after initially waiting for a recount.

"We assume with serenity, responsibility, and absolute resolve, and let there be no doubt about it, the role that circumstances demand of us," Cepeda said in an address to the nation. "We will exercise a democratic, vigilant and constructive opposition."

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The result is widely seen as a rejection of outgoing President Gustavo Petro's administration and its flagship "total peace" strategy, which sought dialogue with multiple armed groups but delivered limited results.

De La Espriella campaigned on a tough-on-crime platform, drawing comparisons with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele. He pledged stronger action against armed groups, the construction of mega-prisons and a broader security crackdown aimed at curbing violence.

Nicknamed "The Tiger," De La Espriella holds dual Colombian and U.S. citizenship and has openly aligned himself with Trump and conservative political movements in the Americas. His victory adds Colombia to a growing list of countries that have turned to outsider candidates amid concerns over economic challenges, public security and political discontent.

Born in Bogotá in 1978 and raised in Córdoba, De La Espriella built his public profile as a high-profile defence lawyer representing politicians, businessmen and controversial figures. He has longstanding ties to Colombia's conservative political establishment, including former President Álvaro Uribe, despite positioning himself as an anti-establishment candidate.

His rise has also attracted scrutiny. Critics have highlighted his past legal work, relationships with figures linked to paramilitary groups and his hardline rhetoric. Supporters, however, view him as a candidate capable of restoring security and reviving investor confidence after years of political polarization.

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On foreign policy, De La Espriella has expressed admiration for Trump, Bukele and Argentine President Javier Milei. He has advocated closer ties with Washington, stronger cooperation with Israel and a tougher regional security posture.

His election signals a significant shift in Colombia's political landscape and is likely to be closely watched across Latin America and by global investors assessing the country's future policy direction.

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