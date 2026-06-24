US, India Working On Trade Deal; Set To Collaborate On AI And Future Tech: USTR

The United States and India are working to strengthen cooperation across trade, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer said, highlighting what he described as an increasingly strong relationship between the two countries.

Speaking at the US Embassy in New Delhi, Greer said India is keen to collaborate with the US in areas such as artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, adding that both countries have significant opportunities to shape the future of trade and innovation together.

"There are exciting opportunities ahead between India and the United States," Greer said, noting that the two nations are looking to jointly advance trade and technology partnerships.

On bilateral trade negotiations, Greer said India and the US are actively working towards a trade agreement, although he did not provide a timeline for concluding the talks.

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The ambassador also highlighted the close ties between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the relationship has been nurtured over many years and continues to provide momentum to broader strategic and economic cooperation.

Greer noted that the two leaders met in Avignon, France, where they agreed to elevate the India-US partnership to the next level, reinforcing their shared commitment to expanding collaboration across key sectors.

His remarks come as New Delhi and Washington continue discussions on a proposed bilateral trade agreement, with both sides seeking greater market access, stronger supply chain cooperation and deeper engagement in critical technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

The visit follows negotiator-level talks held in New Delhi between June 2 and June 4. Indian officials have indicated that both sides are working to resolve the remaining issues before finalising the framework of the interim pact.

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