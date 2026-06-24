Iran President Invites PM Modi To Attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral: Reports

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to multiple media reports.

The reported invitation comes at a sensitive geopolitical moment, with Tehran stepping up diplomatic outreach after the ceasefire that ended the recent Israel-Iran conflict. While there has been no official confirmation from New Delhi on whether Prime Minister Modi will attend, the development underscores the significance Iran attaches to its ties with India.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on his official compound in Tehran. State-run media confirmed his death on March 1, 2026. Following his assassination, his son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was selected as his successor. Khamenei, Iran's longest-serving Supreme Leader, has remained the country's highest political and religious authority for decades, shaping Tehran's domestic and foreign policy.

(This is a developing story)

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