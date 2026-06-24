Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Iran President Invites PM Modi To Attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral: Reports

Move comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between Tehran and New Delhi following the Israel-Iran ceasefire agreement.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Iran President Invites PM Modi To Attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral: Reports
File image of PM Modi speaking with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to multiple media reports.

The reported invitation comes at a sensitive geopolitical moment, with Tehran stepping up diplomatic outreach after the ceasefire that ended the recent Israel-Iran conflict. While there has been no official confirmation from New Delhi on whether Prime Minister Modi will attend, the development underscores the significance Iran attaches to its ties with India.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on his official compound in Tehran. State-run media confirmed his death on March 1, 2026. Following his assassination, his son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was selected as his successor. Khamenei, Iran's longest-serving Supreme Leader, has remained the country's highest political and religious authority for decades, shaping Tehran's domestic and foreign policy. 

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Rally To Recoup Most Of Yesterday's Losses As Brent Drops Below Pre US-Iran War Levels

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Rally To Recoup Most Of Yesterday's Losses As Brent Drops Below Pre US-Iran War Levels

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source