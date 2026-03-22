US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Vows Action As Trump Threatens To 'Obliterate' Power Plants Over Hormuz Strait

The US-Israel-Iran conflict has entered its fourth week, with no signs of de-escalation visible from either end.

US President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to destroy Iranian power plants if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!," said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Following Trump's warning, Iran has threatened to target all US energy infrastructure in the region if any of its fuel and energy infrastructure is targeted, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ruled out a ceasefire as a viable option to end the war.

In a broadcast interview with the Japanese agency Kyodo, the Foreign Minister emphasised that Tehran does not want a ceasefire but remains open to talks to end the war.

Speaking on the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi claimed that the key maritime channel is "open."

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)