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US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Vows Action As Trump Threatens To 'Obliterate' Power Plants Over Hormuz Strait

Trump threatened on Sunday to destroy power plants if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

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US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Vows Action As Trump Threatens To 'Obliterate' Power Plants Over Hormuz Strait
20 minutes ago

The US-Israel-Iran conflict has entered its fourth week, with no signs of de-escalation visible from either end.

US President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to destroy Iranian power plants if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!," said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Following Trump's warning, Iran has threatened to target all US energy infrastructure in the region if any of its fuel and energy infrastructure is targeted, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ruled out a ceasefire as a viable option to end the war. 

In a broadcast interview with the Japanese agency Kyodo, the Foreign Minister emphasised that Tehran does not want a ceasefire but remains open to talks to end the war.

Speaking on the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi claimed that the key maritime channel is "open."

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Mar 22, 2026 09:25 (IST)
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US-Iran War Live Updates: Will India Buy Iranian Crude?

After the United States temporarily eased sanctions on Iranian oil at sea, Indian refiners are planning to resume purchasing crude from Iran, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday, citing traders. 

Mar 22, 2026 09:06 (IST)
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US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran's Six Conditions

Iran has set six conditions to end the war with the United States and Israel, according to the International GroupTasnim News Agency and Al-Mayadeen News Network, citing a senior Iranian security and political official.

Mar 22, 2026 08:41 (IST)
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US-Iran War Live Updates: Is Hormuz Strait Open?

In a broadcast interview with the Japanese agency Kyodo, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is "open."

Mar 22, 2026 08:21 (IST)
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US-Iran War Live Updates: Israel To Continue Strikes, Says Netanyahu

In a post on X, Netanyahu said, "This is a very difficult evening in the campaign for our future. Just a short while ago, I spoke with the Mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan, and asked him to convey, on behalf of all Israeli citizens, our prayers for the peace of the injured. I have instructed the Director General of my office to provide all the necessary assistance together with all government ministries."

He added, "I strengthen the emergency and rescue forces operating in the field right now, and I call on everyone to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command. We are determined to continue to strike our enemies on all fronts."

Mar 22, 2026 08:03 (IST)
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US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Responds

After Trump warned to attack Iran's power plants, the Iranian Army has responded, saying that it will attack all energy infrastructure owned by the US in the region if Tehran's fuel and energy infrastructure is targeted, Al Jazeera reported.

Mar 22, 2026 07:46 (IST)
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US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump's Ultimatum

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned, "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" 

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