Kashmir Residents Donate Gold, Silver, Cash To War-Hit Iran | Watch Video

Residents of several areas in Kashmir have donated cash, gold, silver and copper utensils to a relief fund for people affected by the ongoing conflict in Iran, according to video posted by ANI. Most of the donations were collected from districts such as Budgam and Baramulla, which have a sizeable Shia population.

Locals in Budgam have donated precious metals, along with cash, to express their solidarity with the war-affected citizens of Iran.

#WATCH | Budgam, Kashmir: Locals in Budgam have donated gold, silver, and cash to support Iran in the wake of the Gulf War crisis, showing their solidarity with Iran. pic.twitter.com/B8CfNMiCLi — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2026

In a poignant gesture of solidarity, a woman from Kashmir donated gold that she had preserved as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, for relief efforts aimed at helping people affected by the conflict.

The donation drive was carried out a day after Eid, with youths in Shia-dominated localities of the Valley going door to door on Sunday to collect contributions.

Officials said people from all sections of society participated in the initiative, including men, women and children. Women, in particular, contributed by donating gold jewellery, copper utensils and other valuable household items, while some families also offered livestock. Children also took part by donating their savings and pocket money, officials told news agency PTI.

The collected contributions will be routed through authorised relief organisations, including the Iranian Embassy, to ensure they reach those in need, officials said.

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Expressing gratitude, the Iranian Embassy shared photographs of the donations in a post on X, saying, “With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity. This kindness will never be forgotten."

With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten.

Thank you, India. https://t.co/6rEyYEfjHu — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

In another post, the Embassy said, “We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India.”

We will never forget your kindness and humanity.

Thank you, India. https://t.co/hiYnIEfN3D — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings to the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to the Middle East.

In his telephonic conversation with the Iranian leader, Modi condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains, and reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.

ALSO READ: Iran Vows To 'Completely Close' Strait Of Hormuz If US Targets Power Plants

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