India Warns Citizens Not To Cross Iran's Land Borders Without Embassy Coordination; Here's Why

India has advised its citizens currently in Iran not to approach or attempt to cross any of the country's land borders for onward travel without prior coordination with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the Embassy of India in Tehran said Indian nationals attempting to leave Iran through land borders without informing the mission could face significant logistical and immigration problems.

The advisory stated, "All Indian nationals currently in Iran are strictly advised not to approach or attempt to cross any land border of Iran for onward travel without prior and explicit coordination with the Embassy of India, Tehran."

It further cautioned that individuals leaving the country without informing the embassy may not receive assistance after crossing out of Iranian territory. "The Embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination," the advisory said.

According to the embassy, it remains in contact with members of the Indian community in Iran and is arranging support where required.



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"The Embassy is in regular contact with members of the Indian community, and coordinated arrangements are being undertaken wherever necessary. Uncoordinated movement toward land borders is strongly discouraged," the advisory added.

The mission also urged Indian nationals to follow the guidance issued by official channels and remain in contact with the embassy before undertaking any travel.

The embassy shared helpline details for Indian nationals seeking assistance or having travel-related queries. The contact numbers provided are +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9102, +98 912 810 9109, and +98 993 217 9359, while queries can also be sent via email at cons.tehrant@mea.gov.in.

The advisory comes amid increasing tensions in the middle east.

Advisory as on 16 March 2026. pic.twitter.com/gr6Oq3y7l2 — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) March 16, 2026

Amid the ongoing situation, India has been carrying out evacuation efforts for its citizens from Iran.



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550 Indians Evacuated Through Armenia: Reports

According to officials cited by PTI, more than 550 Indian nationals have been evacuated through Armenia.

The Ministry of External Affairs also said that several Indian nationals in Iran are being assisted in travelling to neighbouring countries for further arrangements to return to India.

Last week, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that around 9,000 Indians are currently staying in Iran. He added that the Government of India is helping those who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia so they can later return to India.

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