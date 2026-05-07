Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 7: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Achieves New Milestone — Check Details

Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama Raja Shivaji is concluding its first week at the box office. Driven by a strong response to its Marathi version, the film has achieved the Rs 50-crore milestone.

Raja Shivaji - Box Office Collection Day 7

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 1.79 crore from a total of 4,251 shows so far. With the numbers still coming in, the film has now crossed the Rs 50-crore mark by collecting a total India net of Rs 50.44 crore. The total gross collections of India are valued at Rs 59.81 crore.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 20: Akshay Kumar's Film Slows Down In Third Week — Check Details

Language-Wise Breakdown

Marathi: The Marathi version collected Rs 1.25 crore across 1,488 shows so far. The occupancy rate currently stands at a modest 20.0%.

Hindi: The Hindi version earned Rs 0.54 crore so far from 2,763 shows. However, occupancy as of now is reported to be a low 8.0%.

Occupancy - Day 7

Marathi (2D): The overall occupancy reported so far is 17.93%. The mornings started with a low 10.86% occupancy rate, followed by the afternoon shows that surged to an impressive 25.00%. Evening and night shows are yet to commence.

Hindi (2D): The Hindi version recorded a low overall occupancy of 8.27% on Day 7 so far. Morning shows recorded 5.15%, while afternoon shows increased to 10.00%.

Region-Wise Breakdown

Marathi (2D): Pune led with 25.5% overall occupancy so far across 374 shows, followed by Nashik at 20.0% across 59 shows. Kolhapur (41 shows) and Sangli (25 shows) recorded 18.5% and 19.5% occupancy rates as of now. Mumbai, leading with the number of screens (625), reported 15.0% occupancy.

Hindi (2D): NCR and Ahmedabad, with 347 and 332 shows, recorded the same occupancy of 5.0%. Mumbai, with 123 shows, saw 13.0% occupancy, while Surat (181 shows) stood at 3.5% only. Several other regions have recorded similar single-digit occupancies so far.

Box Office Performance So Far

The film registered a solid opening of Rs 11.35 crore. The Marathi version alone collected Rs 8-crore with an occupancy of 68%.

The opening weekend started strong with the first Saturday collecting Rs 10.55 crore and Sunday bringing in Rs 12 crore, across both versions. However, following the typical weekday trend, the film collected Rs 5.6 crore on Monday, Rs 4.9 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 4.25 crore on Wednesday. The film held steady momentum despite facing competition from other new releases.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh's Film Occupancy Falls, Earns This Amount

With the weekend ahead, the film is expected to see a boost in collections with improved occupancy rates.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.