Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh's Film Occupancy Falls, Earns This Amount

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected around Rs 23 lac net in India on Day 50, according to Sacnilk. The film is currently running across 522 shows nationwide, a sharp drop from the massive screen count it enjoyed during its opening weeks.

With the latest numbers, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 1,140.4 crore, while the India gross stands at an impressive Rs 1,364.9 crore in its eighth week.

Occupancy And Regional Performance

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of nearly 11.08% during the morning shows on Day 50, reflecting the gradual slowdown in audience turnout after completing seven weeks in theatres.

Among major centres, Hyderabad registered the strongest response with nearly 26% occupancy across 18 shows. Bengaluru followed with around 19% occupancy from 35 shows, while Pune stayed steady at nearly 16%.

Mumbai recorded close to 15% occupancy across 43 shows, while Jaipur remained at around 12%. NCR, which had the highest number of screenings at 144 shows, reported nearly 11% occupancy.

Lucknow and Kolkata both stayed around 10–11%, while Chandigarh remained lower at nearly 7%. Ahmedabad and Surat saw the weakest turnout of the day, with occupancy dropping to around 3% and 2%, respectively.

Box Office Run So Far

The Ranveer Singh-led action drama opened on a historic note with Rs 43 crore from previews before collecting Rs 102.55 crore on its first official day. The film reached its highest single-day collection on Day 4 with Rs 114.85 crore and also recorded its highest occupancy of nearly 76.1% during its opening Sunday.

The film initially released in over 21,000 shows, with the highest screening count coming on Day 1 at 21,633 shows. Over the weeks, the screen count gradually reduced, now dropping below 500 shows in Week 8.

ALSO READ: 'Dhurandhar 2' Vs 'Bhooth Bangla' Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller And Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Lose Momentum — Check Details

Week 1 ended with a massive Rs 674.17 crore collection, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in Week 2. Collections then dropped to Rs 110.60 crore in Week 3 and Rs 54.70 crore in Week 4.

The later weeks saw a steady decline, with Week 5 collecting Rs 19.52 crore, Week 6 earning Rs 12.45 crore, and Week 7 closing at Rs 5.26 crore.

Weekly Collections:

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

Week 7: Rs 5.26 crore

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh's Historical Drama Shows Strong Marathi Response — Collects This Amount

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.