Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh's Historical Drama Shows Strong Marathi Response — Collects This Amount

Riteish Deshmukh's ambitious directorial project Raja Shivaji continued its impressive run at the box office on its sixth day. Despite the usual midweek slowdown, the historical drama maintained decent occupancy across key regions.

Raja Shivaji - Box Office Collection Day 6

As per Sacnilk reports, Raja Shivaji collected Rs 4.25 crore across 5,619 shows. These figures mark a 13.3% drop from Day 5's (1st Tuesday) net collection of Rs 4.90 crore. As of Day 6, the film's total net collections are valued at Rs 48.65 crore, while the total India gross collections are reported as Rs 57.70 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Marathi: The Marathi version collected Rs 3.00 crore across 1,949 shows. The occupancy rate for Day 6 was reported as 30.0%.

Hindi: The Hindi version garnered Rs 1.25 crore from 3,670 shows. However, the occupancy stood low at only 10.0%.

Occupancy - Day 6

Marathi (2D): The overall occupancy for Day 6 reported an impressive 28.82%. As is expected with weekdays, the mornings started with a low 11.14% occupancy rate, followed by the afternoon shows at 29.71%. Evening and night shows further surged to 36.86% and 37.57%.

Hindi (2D): The Hindi version recorded a low overall occupancy of 9.97% on Day 6. The day started with morning shows at 4.23%, while afternoon shows improved slightly to 9.62%. Evening shows rose to 11.46%, and night shows recorded 12.31% occupancy.

Region-Wise Breakdown

Marathi (2D): Kolhapur led with 38.5% occupancy, but across 36 shows, followed by Nashik at 35.0% from 51 shows. Pune, with 366 shows, recorded an 33.3% occupancy while Sangli, with 22 shows, saw 33.0%. Mumbai, leading with the number of shows (585), recorded 23.3% occupancy on Day 6.

Hindi (2D): NCR led in screens with 310 shows but at 7.5% occupancy, followed by Ahmedabad with 309 shows (6.5%) and Surat with 172 shows (5.3%). Pune recorded one of the highest occupancy rates at 23.3% across 59 shows, while most other regions saw significantly lower occupancy.

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Box Office Journey So Far

The film registered a solid opening of Rs 11.35 crore, out of which the Marathi version alone collected Rs 8.00 crore. The opening weekend started strong, with the first Saturday collecting Rs 10.55 crore and Sunday jumping further to Rs 12.00 crore.

However, following the usual weekday dip, the film collected Rs 5.60 crore on Monday and Rs 4.90 crore on Tuesday. The film is performing decently even in its weekdays, despite facing competition from other May releases. The key factor behind the film's strong audience pull is its Marathi version.

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