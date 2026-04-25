US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US Envoys Head To Islamabad; Iran Says No Direct Talks With US

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the US does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea. And, he said, a renewal of the one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table.
“Not the Iranians,” Bessent told The Associated Press. "We have the blockade, and there's no oil coming out.”
"And we think in the next two, three days, they're going to have to start shuttering production, which will be very bad for their wells.”