Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US Envoys Head To Islamabad; Iran Says No Direct Talks With US

Shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Pakistan, Tehran ruled out direct talks with US officials during the visit.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US Envoys Head To Islamabad; Iran Says No Direct Talks With US
Iran War Live Updates
10 minutes ago

Shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Pakistan, his government made it clear that there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said that no meeting is planned. Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its “ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression.”

The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the US does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea. And, he said, a renewal of the one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table. Bessent's statements come as the world is on edge over the US-Israeli war in Iran, and global energy markets have been ensnarled by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
 

Apr 25, 2026 09:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi Arrives In Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad late on Friday to hold talks with Pakistan's top leadership on regional developments and the US-Iran ceasefire, raising expectations of a second round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending the ongoing Middle East war.

img
read-more
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi Arrives In Pakistan, Here's What Happened | See Photos

Apr 25, 2026 09:26 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: US Envoys Head To Pakistan

US envoys headed to the Pakistani capital Saturday in a bid to kickstart a new round of peace negotiations with Iran amid a fragile ceasefire, though the prospect of direct talks remained uncertain.

The White House said emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would engage in an "in-person conversation" with Iranian representatives, but Iranian state media said that direct negotiations were not in the cards.

 

(Source: AFP)

Apr 25, 2026 08:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: US Says No To Iranian Russian Oil Waivers

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the US does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea. And, he said, a renewal of the one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table.

“Not the Iranians,” Bessent told The Associated Press. "We have the blockade, and there's no oil coming out.”

"And we think in the next two, three days, they're going to have to start shuttering production, which will be very bad for their wells.”

Apr 25, 2026 07:50 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Iran Rules Out Direct US Talks In Pakistan

Shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Pakistan, Tehran ruled out direct talks with US officials during the visit. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said no meeting is planned and thanked Pakistan for its “ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression.”

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US Envoys Head To Islamabad; Iran Says No Direct Talks With US

US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US Envoys Head To Islamabad; Iran Says No Direct Talks With US

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source