US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Paying Iran $300 Million Is Fake, Says Trump; Peace Deal On Friday
President Trump announced Iran has agreed to never acquire nuclear weapons and denied US payments to Iran as fake news.
In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump said "Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon!" He also called reports that the US is paying Iran $300 million "Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!"
Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation for the in-person signing of the peace deal with Iran in Switzerland on Friday, President Donald Trump said. US Both Trump and Vance have electronically signed the framework agreement with Iran's lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to a senior US official quoted by The New York Times.
In a media interaction in France, Trump said Vance will attend the signing ceremony. In media interviews in Washington, Vance said the peace agreement was signed digitally on Sunday, and its full text was likely to be made public later this week.
The deal was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that his country would host the signing ceremony of the deal between the US and Iran in Switzerland on June 19.
The Hormuz Strait will be fully open by Friday, and heavy tankers will get priority movement to ensure that the oil and gas supplies flow very quickly, the NYT quoted the senior US official as saying.
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening defended his actions, emphasising that "Iran will not have nuclear weapons, with or without an agreement".
"Iran will never have nuclear weapons, not today and not tomorrow," Netanyahu asserted during a brief press conference in Hebrew.
"People ask me what we have achieved? And I answer them - What we have achieved? We removed the immediate threat of annihilation from ourselves. Most importantly, we saved the State of Israel from the threat of total destruction", the Israeli Premier said following a day of criticism from the opposition as well as coalition partners.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "For decades, I have been fighting Iran's efforts to acquire nuclear weapons. I can define this as my life's mission. I have upheld it until now, and I will uphold it in the future as well. With or without a deal, Iran will not have… pic.twitter.com/EutkzM2y0p— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026
Iran War Live Updates: US Not Paying Iran $300 Million
In a post on social media platform Truth Social, US President Donald Trump wrote, "Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!" - President DJT
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