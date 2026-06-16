In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump said "Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon!" He also called reports that the US is paying Iran $300 million "Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!"

Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation for the in-person signing of the peace deal with Iran in Switzerland on Friday, President Donald Trump said. US Both Trump and Vance have electronically signed the framework agreement with Iran's lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to a senior US official quoted by The New York Times.

In a media interaction in France, Trump said Vance will attend the signing ceremony. In media interviews in Washington, Vance said the peace agreement was signed digitally on Sunday, and its full text was likely to be made public later this week.

The deal was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that his country would host the signing ceremony of the deal between the US and Iran in Switzerland on June 19.

The Hormuz Strait will be fully open by Friday, and heavy tankers will get priority movement to ensure that the oil and gas supplies flow very quickly, the NYT quoted the senior US official as saying.