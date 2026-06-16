'Prepared For All Options': Iran Says What's Agreed On In MoU Is Key Step Toward Ending War

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has taken a cautious stance regarding the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on an end-of-war agreement with the United States, stating that a final agreement has not yet been reached. His remarks reflect both the risks of the agreement breaking down in follow-up negotiations with the United States and the growing opposition among hardliners within Iran.

On June 15 local time, President Pezeshkian stated via the social media platform X, "There has been progress towards stopping the war and initiating negotiations, but a final agreement has not yet been achieved." He added, "Iran is prepared for every possibility. Our people have learned from our martyred leaders never to succumb to humiliation."

He went on to emphasise that Iran's new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, played the most significant role in the signing of the MOU. President Pezeshkian said, "The guidance of our great leader played the most crucial role in ensuring that provisions to protect Iran's national interests were included in the MOU," adding, "The negotiating team is fully obedient to the guidance of Leader Khamenei, and under no circumstances will they stray from the framework set by the Supreme Leader."

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These remarks are interpreted as being conscious of the ongoing protests against the MOU, led primarily by hardliners within Iran. The day before the announcement of the MoU between the United States and Iran, protests condemning Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took place around the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mashhad, northeastern Iran.

President Pezeshkian stressed, "This MOU is the result of months of negotiations and continuous effort, and if all provisions are properly implemented, it will be regarded as a proud document." He added, "This gives us a real opportunity to test the United States' genuine willingness to respect the rights of the Iranian people."

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