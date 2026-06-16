'Israel Has Its Own Interests': Netanyahu Told Trump; Dismisses Fallout Speculation With US President

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended the outcome of the recent military campaign against Iran, while stopped short of criticising the newly announced US-Iran deal, which is scheduled for a formal signing in Switzerland on Sunday night.

Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu describing US-Iran deal as a decision taken by US President Donald Trump. While some Israeli politicians and commentators have voiced concerns about the agreement, Netanyahu emphasised that the alliance between Israel and the United States remains strong and that both countries worked closely to counter the Iranian threat.

The Israeli leader argued that the joint military campaign significantly weakened Iran's military infrastructure and leadership capabilities. Rejecting claims that the operation had fallen short because Iran's ruling regime remains in power, Netanyahu said regime change was never an official objective of the war. Instead, he maintained that the campaign focused on eliminating what Israel viewed as immediate existential threats.

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According to Netanyahu, Israeli and American forces successfully targeted Iran's nuclear programme, including key facilities and personnel involved in its development. He said, “We targeted the nuclear scientists; we eliminated the leaders of the terror regime; we crushed the nuclear facilities; we destroyed missiles and the vast majority of the factories that produce missiles.”

Netanyahu also highlighted what he described as the extensive destruction of Iran's conventional military capabilities. He said major components of Iran's “navy” and “air force” were destroyed. “We eliminated base commanders who massacred the Iranian people. We caused enormous damage — [some] estimate it in the hundreds of billions of dollars, some estimate it at even close to a trillion dollars — to Iran's economy,” he said, quoted by Times of Israel.

While acknowledging that he could not predict the future of Iran's leadership, Netanyahu argued that the military and economic damage was significant. “Iran is in a very difficult economic situation. We struck every possible infrastructure there. The damage is enormous. There are cracks within this regime as well,” he added. “Can I tell you when this regime will fall? I do not know. Could I have told you when the Soviet regime would fall? No. I cannot tell you.”

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Emphasising a growing diplomatic rift, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointedly reminded reporters that Israel is not a signatory to the pending U.S.-Iran accord, openly distancing himself from President Donald Trump's decision to finalise the deal. Netanyahu asserted, “Of course, I expressed my view in various conversations. On the other hand, I said that we have our own interests – first of all, regarding the nuclear threat. I am committed that there will not be such a threat facing us.”

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