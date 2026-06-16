No, US Not Paying Iran $300 Million, Trump Clarifies As Iran Peace Deal Details Surface

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied reports that Washington has agreed to pay Iran $300 million as part of an emerging ceasefire and diplomatic framework, dismissing the claims as politically motivated disinformation.

"Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!" Trump wrote in the post.

The denial came amid an emerging memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Washington and Tehran.

Earlier, Iranian media outlets reported that the US and its allies were asked to present reconstruction plans totalling at least $300 billion. Additionally, the draft reportedly calls for the suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemical sales and full Iranian access to its financial resources.

At the core of the draft is a proposed nonaggression framework between Washington and Tehran, anchored by an initial 60-day pause in hostilities, with provisions covering maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz and a potential halt to fighting in Lebanon.

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The draft reportedly reaffirms Iran's NPT commitment not to produce nuclear weapons, with a 60-day window for final negotiations on the nuclear issue and the complete removal of US sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions.

Critically, Mehr reports that Iran's missile programme and its support for Resistance groups "have been definitively removed from the agenda."

Talks are being mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, though both caution that significant disagreements remain over timelines and the lifting of the US naval blockade.

The United States and Iran prepare for a formal signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday.

The final agreement would be ratified by a UN Security Council resolution.

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