$300 Billion Compensation Fund, Sanctions Relief, Frozen Assets: What's In Proposed US-Iran Peace Deal?

As the United States and Iran prepare for a formal signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday, new details have emerged about the draft memorandum of understanding underpinning the agreement, revealing a sweeping set of commitments that go well beyond a simple ceasefire.

A source close to Iran's negotiating team has shared the contents of the 14-point draft MOU with Mehr news agency, providing the most detailed public account yet of the document's proposed terms.

The text has not yet been finalised, with Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson reportedly stating it still requires review by relevant institutions in Tehran.

Ceasefire And Sovereignty

According to Mehr, the draft opens with a permanent and immediate end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.

The US also commits to non-interference in Iran's internal affairs and full respect for the Islamic Republic's sovereignty, a provision that Tehran has long demanded as a baseline for any diplomatic engagement with Washington.

Military Withdrawal And Hormuz

On the military side, the document reportedly commits Washington to lifting its naval blockade within 30 days and withdrawing its forces from around Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz, whose closure triggered the US blockade, is to reopen within the same timeframe under Iranian arrangements.

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Sanctions Relief And $300 Billion Reconstruction

The economic provisions are among the most far-reaching.

The draft calls for the suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemical sales and full Iranian access to its financial resources. Most strikingly, the US and its allies are asked to present reconstruction plans totalling at least $300 billion.

A further $24 billion in blocked Iranian funds are to be released across the 60-day negotiation period, with half made available before formal talks begin.

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Nuclear Talks And What's Off The Table

The draft reaffirms Iran's NPT commitment not to produce nuclear weapons, with a 60-day window for final negotiations on the nuclear issue and the complete removal of US sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions.

Critically, Mehr reports that Iran's missile programme and its support for Resistance groups "have been definitively removed from the agenda."

The final agreement would be ratified by a UN Security Council resolution.

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