US, Iran Prepare For Second Round Of Direct Talks In Islamabad On April 20

President Donald Trump on Saturday indicated that the second round of direct US-Iran talks could likely happen on Monday in Islamabad, according to reports in Al Jazeera. "The Iranians want to meet," Trump said in a brief telephone interview with the news outlet Axios. "They want to make a deal. I think a meeting will probably take place over the weekend," he said.

Pakistan has begun preparations to host a second round of high‑stakes talks between the United States and Iran next week, officials said on Friday, as efforts continue towards a landmark peace deal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East that has disrupted global energy supplies. The US and Iran held rare direct negotiations in Pakistan on April 12 but the talks ended without an agreement.

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Officials in Islamabad said intense diplomatic engagement followed in an effort to bring both sides back to the table. Those efforts succeeded after the two countries continued to observe a temporary two‑week ceasefire, allowing Pakistan to restart its mediation push.

According to officials, preparations are under way in Islamabad and neighbouring Rawalpindi, with thousands of police and paramilitary personnel being deployed from other provinces. In cases requiring major security arrangements, the Islamabad administration routinely seeks additional support from provincial authorities.

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More than 10,000 security personnel were deployed during the first round of talks. Officials also said transport companies have been informed that traffic entering or leaving the twin cities could face severe restrictions during the coming week.

A message circulating on social media warned that such restrictions, once imposed, could remain in place until the end of next week. It urged residents to avoid non‑essential travel or plan journeys well in advance. Educational institutions may also be closed in both cities, while markets near the airport could be shut to ease road congestion, officials said.

The conflict began on February 28 after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, triggering turmoil in global energy markets and disrupting international trade. The current ceasefire between the US and Iran is due to expire on April 22.

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