US House Rejects Bid To Rein In Trump's Iran War Powers, Democrats Warn Of 'Cliff Edge'

The US House of Representatives has rejected a Democratic-led effort to limit President Donald Trump's authority to continue military operations in Iran, marking another setback for attempts to reassert congressional control over war powers.

According to Agence France-Presse, the vote on Thursday followed mounting unease among lawmakers over the six-week conflict, including concerns about escalating costs, an unclear strategic objective and the risk of a broader regional war.

The resolution, brought forward by Democrats, sought to compel the president to end military action against Tehran unless explicitly authorised by Congress. It invoked the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which restricts a president's ability to engage in prolonged hostilities without legislative approval.

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The measure failed largely along party lines, although a small number of lawmakers broke ranks. Democrats argue the administration initiated the conflict alongside Israel on February 28 without constitutionally required approval from Congress.

“We are standing at the edge of a cliff, and Congress must act before this president pushes us off. Every day we delay, we inch closer to a conflict with no exit ramp,” said Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Despite narrowing the margin compared to a similar failed vote in March, Democratic support fell short again, with Republicans largely backing Trump. Some within the president's party, however, have expressed frustration over limited transparency from the administration.

At recent hearings, White House budget director Russ Vought declined to provide an estimate of the war's total cost. He also did not confirm a figure cited by Senator Jeff Merkley, who suggested the conflict may have already cost around $50 billion.

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Democratic leaders maintain that even unsuccessful votes serve a purpose by forcing lawmakers to publicly state their positions. The House decision came just a day after the Senate rejected a similar measure.

“Americans are seeing hundreds of casualties in a war that no one has given them the respect to explain,” said Democratic Whip Katherine Clark.

“But one thing is clear: Americans are being asked to foot the bill… with the $2 billion a day that we are spending on this conflict.”

Democrats in both chambers have vowed to continue pushing the issue, signalling that the political battle over war powers is far from over.

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