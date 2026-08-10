US Deploys 20 Warships In Hormuz Amid 'Semi-negotiations’ With Iran, Redirects 55 Commercial Vessels

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has deployed over 20 warships to the Middle East as part of its ongoing enforcement of the American naval blockade against Iran.

The command said in a post on X on Monday, sharing an image of sailors aboard the USS Ross keeping watch on its bridge.

CENTCOM said the USS Ross (DDG 71) was one of "over 20 U.S. warships deployed to the Middle East" supporting military missions, including "strict enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran."'

The command also said that as of 9 August, it had redirected 55 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two others "to ensure compliance" with the blockade.

The deployment comes as Washington and Tehran remain locked in a tense standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil shipments.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told Axios on Sunday that the US was "low keying it" with Iran, describing the current approach as "only semi-negotiating" while allowing economic pressure, including the naval blockade, to weigh on Iran's ailing economy.

Trump said Iran was in "very bad shape" financially and unable to pay its troops, blaming the strain in part to the blockade.

ALSO READ: Strait Of Hormuz Standoff: Iran's New Demands, What US Wants And What Lies Ahead

The US military's enforcement action coincides with prolonged uncertainty over a proposed agreement between Iran, Oman and the United States governing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, under which Tehran would be granted partial control over strait shipping for the first time since the conflict began.

While mediators from Qatar and Pakistan had expected the deal to be announced last week, its prospects have since dimmed amid reported divisions within Iran's leadership over whether to accept a settlement with Washington.

ALSO READ: No More Military Offensive On Iran? Trump Signals At Economic Pressure Amid Hormuz Blockade

Iran's Supreme National Security Council chief, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, set out fresh conditions on Saturday for reopening the strait, including a demand that the US lift the naval blockade and withdraw military forces from around Iran, in addition to ending hostilities against Tehran's regional allies.

US officials have said Trump was close to ordering a return to major combat operations against Iran roughly a week ago before being persuaded to hold off, with the current blockade and vessel-monitoring operations serving as the primary instrument of pressure for now.

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