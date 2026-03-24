US B-52 Bomber Issues Mid-Air Distress Call Over UK, Lands Safely at RAF Fairford

A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber issued an emergency distress signal while flying over the United Kingdom on Tuesday morning, before returning safely to base, according to flight tracking data.

Data from Flightradar24 shows the aircraft was operating near Bristol in western England when it squawked “7700” — an internationally recognised code indicating an onboard emergency or urgent situation.

According to a Newsweek report, flight tracking indicated the bomber subsequently diverted back and landed at RAF Fairford at approximately 9:40 am local time. The exact nature of the emergency has not yet been disclosed.

The report said that it has contacted the Pentagon and the UK Ministry of Defence for further details in emails sent outside regular working hours.

Also Read: 'Not True': US Central Command Denies Reports Of F-15E Jet Crash In Iran

Strategic Significance:

The incident comes at a time of increased US military activity in the UK. A number of American aircraft are currently deployed at RAF Fairford after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer authorised the use of the base, along with Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, during the ongoing Iran conflict.

The deployment includes six B-52 Stratofortress bombers and 12 B-1B Lancers, forward-positioned since the second week of March. The move was described as being for “defensive” purposes.

Key Details

The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range strategic bomber capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional weapons. According to US Air Force data, it can operate at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet, has a range of around 8,800 miles, and is crewed by five personnel.

Flight data indicates the aircraft took off from RAF Fairford at around 9:20 am local time and issued the 7700 distress signal shortly thereafter, before returning to base within approximately 18 minutes. Details of the mission remain undisclosed.

Specialist outlet The Aviationist reported earlier that B-52 bombers operating from Fairford have recently been equipped with GBU-31 smart bombs, replacing earlier configurations that included AGM-158 stand-off missiles.

Also Read: Video: New Footage Emerges Of US Jet F-15E Strike Eagles Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwait

Earlier in the conflict, a US. KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, killing all six crew members onboard.

US Central Command stated that the crash followed an unspecified incident involving two aircraft in “friendly airspace,” adding that the second aircraft landed safely.

“The loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile or friendly fire,” the command said, noting that the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

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