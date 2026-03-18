UAE Orders Eid Prayers Indoors Amid Iran Conflict, Bans Outdoor Gatherings

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have issued several guidelines to celebrate Eid Al Fitr cautiously due to the ongoing war between US-Israel, and Iran. Due to this, outdoor open-air musallas prayers or designated Eid grounds will be avoided for Eid prayers, and all prayers will be conducted inside the mosques. The decision-making body, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, made the recommendation for the region.

The UAE Government Media Office official account on X reads, “The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Zakat announces the holding of the Blessed Eid al-Fitr prayer inside mosques across the country.”

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Officials have reassured that mosques nationwide are fully prepared to manage the turnout, with coordinated efforts across departments in all emirates to ensure a smooth experience for residents.

The authority has urged worshippers "to adhere to guidelines and arrive early to perform the Eid prayer in mosques to ensure their safety."



General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat Announces the Holding of Eid Al Fitr Prayers in Mosques Across the UAE pic.twitter.com/Qfpvsvyqgo — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) March 17, 2026

The ban on outdoor gatherings will be enforced across all emirates. The safety measures will cominto force to shield citizens during unpredictable bombing threats from the US-Israel and to ensure smoother organisation.

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The date has been announced as March 18 by the Astronomical Centre. If people in Saudi Arabia sight the new moon today, then Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on March 19 after 29 days of the holy month. If the event is not successfully observed on March 18 in Saudi Arabia, then the festival will be celebrated on March 20 after a full 30 days of fasting.

The UAE announced that all government employees will have four days off from March 19 to March 22, while private sector employees will get a three-day Eid break from Thursday to Saturday. Those who normally work on Sundays must return on March 22.

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