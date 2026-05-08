UAE Issues Red Alert For Missile Threat —'Stay In Safe Place'

The United Arab Emirates' national emergency authority activated a public missile alert on Friday morning, warning residents across the country to take immediate shelter as air defence systems engaged an incoming threat.

It is the latest episode in a pattern of alleged Iranian strikes that has kept the Gulf nation on a war footing for over two months.

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, posted the alert on X, "Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates."

Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates. pic.twitter.com/svLtlaHPaP — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 8, 2026

The advisory additionally warned residents to "not approach, touch, or photograph any fragments or objects that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions," and directed anyone with information about debris to report it by calling 999.

Residents across Dubai and Sharjah reported hearing loud blasts during the alert period — sounds authorities attributed to successful interceptions rather than impact damage.

The Friday alert arrives as the broader US-Iran standoff in the Strait of Hormuz enters one of its most volatile phases yet, with American destroyers trading fire with Iranian forces in the strait overnight and diplomatic negotiations through Pakistani intermediaries still unresolved.

ALSO READ: US Military Strikes Iran's Qeshm Port, Bandar Abbas After Attacks On Navy Warships In Hormuz: Reports

Why Is Iran Striking UAE?

Friday's alert is the latest in a series that has become grimly routine for UAE residents since late February. The Emirates faced a daily barrage of missile and drone strikes from Iran following the outbreak of the war on February 28, triggered by coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. A ceasefire took hold on April 8, but it has held only nominally.

As per reports, since the start of Iranian attacks on the UAE, air defence systems have intercepted 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 drones.

The most intense single day came on Monday, when the UAE Ministry of Defence said air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones launched from Iran. Three Indian nationals were injured in a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after a drone struck the facility.

What UAE Says?

The Monday barrage drew a sharp diplomatic response. The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks "an unacceptable transgression" that violated international law and the UN Charter, stating the country reserved its "full and legitimate right to respond."

The UAE Ministry of Education had already shifted all schools and universities to remote learning from Tuesday through Friday, citing safety concerns — with authorities indicating the situation would be reassessed on Friday to determine whether the extension was necessary.

ALSO READ: 'Ceasefire Still On': Trump Calls Hormuz Flare-Up, Iran Strikes A 'Love Tap'; Says Talks Going 'Very Well'

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