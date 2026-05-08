'Ceasefire Still On': Trump Calls Hormuz Flare-Up, Iran Strikes A 'Love Tap'; Says Talks Going 'Very Well'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday played down the latest exchange of fire in the Strait of Hormuz, describing US retaliatory strikes against Iranian military targets as a 'love tap' — while insisting the fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran remains intact.

The remarks came after ABC News journalist Rachel Scott spoke to the President on a phone call.

"President Trump tells me in a phone call the retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets are just a 'love tap,'" Scott reported on X.

When pressed on whether the strikes signalled the end of the ceasefire, Trump was unequivocal. "No, no, the ceasefire is going. It's in effect," he told her.

President Trump tells me in a phone call the retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets are just a "love tap."



"It's just a love tap."



When I asked if it means the ceasefire is over.



"No, no, the ceasefire is going. It's in effect." — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) May 7, 2026

The exchange followed an overnight confrontation in the strait, where US forces intercepted what CENTCOM described as "unprovoked Iranian attacks" and responded with self-defense strikes as US Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman.

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CENTCOM said the USS Truxtun, the USS Rafael Peralta, and the USS Mason were transiting the strait when Iranian forces "launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats." In response, U.S. forces targeted Iranian military facilities including missile and drone launch sites, command and control locations, and intelligence nodes.

The flare-up is the latest stress test on a ceasefire that has held only nominally.

Later, speaking to media, Trump claimed that the talks are going very well, adding, "But they have to understand, if it doesn't get signed, they're going to have a lot of pain."

Iran has, reportedly, continued threatening commercial vessels in the Gulf and denying safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that the ongoing US naval blockade of its ports constitutes a violation of the truce.

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The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes in peacetime, has been effectively blockaded since US-Israeli strikes began on February 28, sending energy prices surging and raising fears of a global recession.

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