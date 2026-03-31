Trump's Big Hint On Iran War: 'Not Going To Be There Much Longer, Hormuz Will Reopen Automatically'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hinted at ending the Iran war sooner, saying that the US is not going to be there too much longer, despite Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warning that the upcoming days in Tehran will be decisive amid escalating tensions.

In a telephonic interview with the New York Post, Trump said, “We're not going to be there too much longer. We're obliterating the s–t out of them right now, it's a total obliteration. But we won't have to be there much longer.”

However, Trump added that they have more work to do in terms of killing the offensive.

Trump also said that other countries can sort out the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the key shipping route will open automatically.

ALSO READ: '200 Dynamic Strikes': Pete Hegseth's 'Decisive Days Ahead' Warning As US Intensifies Strikes On Iran

“Well, I think it'll automatically open (Hormuz), but my attitude is, I've obliterated the country. They have no strength left, and let the countries that are using the strait, let them go and open it… because I would imagine whoever's controlling the oil will be very happy to open the strait," Trump told NY Post.

The remark comes hours after Trump asked the UK and other nations to 'get their own oil' and said that the US will not help them anymore amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

"All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US. We have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

On Friday, US Vice President JD Vance signaled that they were not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, two years down the road.

ALSO READ: 'Get Your Own Oil, US Won't Help You': Trump's Strong Message To UK, Other Nations Over Strait Of Hormuz

"We are taking care of business, we are going to be out of there soon, and gas prices will come back down," said Vance in an interview with podcast host Benny Johnson.

Meanwhile, addressing a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth said that the US has more and more options, and Iran has less.

"In only one month we set the terms. The upcoming days will be decisive, Iran knows that,” Hegseth said.

iting intelligence input, he further claimed that the strikes are triggering widespread desertions in Iran, leading to key personnel shortages and frustration among senior leadership,” he added.

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