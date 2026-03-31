'Get Your Own Oil, US Won't Help You': Trump's Strong Message To UK, Other Nations Over Strait Of Hormuz

Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the UK and other nations to 'get their own oil' and said that the US will not help them anymore amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The remark comes less than 24 hours after threatening to blow up Iran's electric plants and oil wells if the Strait of Hormuz remains shut.

"All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US. We have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

He further stated that countries will have to start learning how to fight for themselves.

"The USA won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil."

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The Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, has been shut down by the Iranian IRGC.

A few days ago, Trump had called upon his NATO allies to support the US in securing vessels through the key shipping route which has been shut by the Iranian IRGC, while warning the NATO allies of a 'very bad future' if they refuse to help.

Later, he said that he didn't need help from anyone as he criticised the lack of support from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

On Tuesday, Trump also claimed that the United States of America is in serious discussions with a 'new and more reasonable regime' to end their military operations in Iran.

However, Trump again did not specify with whom he or his administration are having discussions.

ALSO READ: Oil Turns Lower On Report US May End War Without Strait Of Hormuz Opening

Iran has repeatedly rejected Trump's claim, saying there is no direct contact with the US President, not even through intermediaries.

On Friday, US Vice President JD Vance signaled that they were not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, two years down the road.

"We are taking care of business, we are going to be out of there soon, and gas prices will come back down," said Vance in an interview with podcast host Benny Johnson.

A fortnight ago, Trump had threatened to obliterate Iran's power plants if the Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours, before hitting a pause following Iran's warning to strike electricity plants across the Middle East and mine the Persian Gulf.

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