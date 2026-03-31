Video: US Strikes Isfahan; Iran Hits Oil Tanker Near Dubai as Middle East Conflict Escalates

A likely US strike targeted the central Iranian city of Isfahan early on Tuesday, triggering a massive fireball that lit up the night sky. In retaliation, Tehran reportedly struck a fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict.

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump shared a video of the strike, showing explosions lighting up the night sky.

VIDEO | US attacks Iranian nuclear site while Tehran hits oil tanker off Dubai coast.



A likely strike by the United States hit the central Iranian city of Isfahan early Tuesday, sending a massive fireball into the sky, and Tehran struck a fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker in the… pic.twitter.com/r7Pyty3IIh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2026

Tehran has continued to exert pressure on the Strait of Hormuz, effectively choking a critical global energy route. The disruption has driven oil prices sharply higher, rattling global financial markets.

US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly pointed to progress in ceasefire negotiations, shared footage of the Isfahan strike, showing fiery explosions illuminating the skyline.

Also Read: Iran Attacks Kuwaiti Oil Tanker As Trump Expands US Threats

Isfahan, a key strategic hub, is home to one of the three nuclear-linked sites previously targeted by US forces in June. Analysts believe the facility may house or conceal portions of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile.

AP reported that Israel said four more of its soldiers were killed during its ongoing ground offensive in Lebanon. Two United Nations peacekeepers were also reported dead, prompting the UN Security Council to convene an emergency session later on Tuesday.

Amid rising anger across Gulf Arab states, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran's actions are directed solely at US forces. Several regional players, however, are understood to be urging Washington to sustain military pressure until Iran's capabilities are significantly weakened.

“Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians and cannot provide security,” Araghchi wrote on X, adding, “It is high time to eject US forces.”

Despite these assertions, strikes impacting civilian-linked assets have continued. An Iranian drone hit a Kuwaiti oil tanker in waters off Dubai, triggering a fire that was later brought under control, according to the Dubai Media Office.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.