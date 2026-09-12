Trump Says Iran 'Cannot Have A Nuclear Weapon' As West Asia War Continues

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon as the conflict in West Asia continues, while signalling that an end to the war could come very soon.

Speaking in Dublin after meeting Irish President Catherine Connolly, Trump was asked about the prospects of ending the Iran war.

“I think very soon,” he said, according to Bloomberg. Trump also said the US has a lot of great cards when it comes to Iran, without elaborating on the options available to Washington.

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His comments come amid continuing uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route affected by the conflict.

Iranian MP Behnam Saeedi said on state television that a shipping arrangement involving Iran and Oman for the Strait of Hormuz is expected to be announced soon. The development was also reported by Al Jazeera.

Asked about the Hormuz crisis and concerns over Saudi Arabia following recent developments involving Yemen's Houthi rebels and strikes on a critical oil pipeline in the kingdom, Trump said: “Everything will work out just fine.”

Trump also said he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, commonly known as MBS, as regional tensions continue.

On the broader Middle East situation, Trump said there were a lot of good relationships taking place in Gaza.

Separately, Trump said the Houthis had contacted the US and asked Washington not to target them.

Trump was speaking during a visit to Ireland, where he also described the US-Ireland relationship as great, while saying the relationship was very profitable for Ireland, less for us.

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On other trade issues, Trump said the US would probably reach a deal with Canada fairly soon and said Canada needs to treat US farmers better.

Separately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has rejected the need for the United States to act as a regional policeman, as Tehran and Washington remain at odds amid the ongoing conflict and tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

“We do not need a regional policeman,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in India.

He said the security and territorial integrity of the region should be ensured by countries in the region themselves.

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