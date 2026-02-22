Trump Reveals Name Of His 'New Hero' After Supreme Court's Tariffs Ruling

US President Donald Trump on Saturday revealed the names of his new hero after the Supreme Court struck down his sweeping tariffs.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that his new hero is United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.



Kavanaugh is one of the three dissenting judges, who in an order said that tariffs, as a matter of text, history, and precedent, are clearly lawful.



"My new hero is United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and, of course, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito," said Trump.

The President added that there is no doubt in anyone's mind that they want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!



On Friday, the judges, in a 6-3 vote, found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorise the imposition of duties.



Trump had even praised the three judges while holding the first press conference after the top court's verdict, saying, "I would like to thank and congratulate Justices Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh for your strength, wisdom, and love of our country, which is right now very proud of you. When you read the dissenting opinions, there is no way that anyone can argue against them."

Trump had also pointed out a dissenting note by Justice Kavanaugh, in which he laid down acts which 'authorises' him to impose tariffs.



Meanwhile, Trump raised global tariffs to 15% after initially imposing 10% levies.



"During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs," said Trump.

