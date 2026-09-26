Trump Rejects Iran’s 7-Day Ceasefire Plan; US Bombing Could Resume After Midterms: Report

US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's seven-day ceasefire proposal and told aides he expects US bombing of Iran to resume after the November midterm elections, according to US officials cited by The Washington Post.

Tehran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restart nuclear talks with Washington as part of the arrangement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran had proposed a seven-day framework under which the strait would reopen, Washington would lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports, ease sanctions on Iranian oil exports and observe a ceasefire including Lebanon, with nuclear talks to follow. "The choice now rests with the United States," Araqchi said.

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The outlet reported that Trump is privately sceptical Iran would meet US demands and has told aides renewed bombing is likely, though he is reluctant to resume major combat operations partly because Washington wants to preserve dwindling munitions stocks.

The Trump administration has told Iran and regional mediators the president has no intention of lifting the maritime blockade, officials familiar with the matter told, with Washington calculating that sustained economic pressure could eventually force Tehran into an agreement on more favourable terms.

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Speaking at the UN General Assembly this week, Trump said domestic politics would not shape his approach to Iran. "The only thing that does have credence is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's traded oil and gas passes, has become Iran's principal source of leverage in the confrontation.

An earlier, 60-day interim arrangement discussed in June — offering sanctions relief and a role for Tehran in administering the strait — collapsed after Iran resumed attacks on shipping.

Qatar has been mediating renewed indirect talks around the UN session.

The proposal's scope over the parallel Yemen conflict, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels have targeted Saudi Arabia, remains unclear.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War To End? Tehran Offers Washington 7-Day Plan to Halt Hostilities, Reopen Hormuz

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