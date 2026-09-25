Khamenei Adviser Issues Ultimatum: If Iran Cannot Have Flights, No One In The Region Can

An advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has cautioned that curbs on Iranian air travel or airport services could lead to broader disruptions in aviation across the region.

Mohammad Mokhber, in a post on X, said Iran would not accept a situation in which its airlines were denied access to flights or airport facilities while other countries in the region continued to operate normally.

“Flights in the region are either open to everyone or to no one,” Mokhber said.

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He added that if Iran was prevented from flying and receiving airport services, “no country in the region will have access to these facilities either.”

The comments come amid growing restrictions affecting Iranian aviation, with several countries taking measures in response to US sanctions and the broader tensions surrounding Iran.

Iraq's Najaf International Airport has suspended flights to and from Iran, affecting a key air link used by Iranian travellers. The United Arab Emirates has also halted flights operated by Iranian airlines in line with US sanctions, according to earlier reports.

Mokhber also criticised countries that he said were cooperating with Washington in implementing what Tehran considers hostile policies. He warned that such actions would be remembered by the Iranian public.

The statement did not specify what measures Iran could take if regional airports continued to restrict Iranian airlines. However, the warning suggests Tehran could seek to retaliate against restrictions on its aviation links by challenging air connectivity in the wider region.

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