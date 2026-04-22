US-Iran Peace Talks Second Round To Begin Soon? Trump Says 'Possible' As Soon As Friday

US President Donald Trump has indicated that a fresh round of talks with Iran could resume as early as Friday, while Pakistani officials say Tehran is scrambling to present a 'unified' negotiating position, according to a report by The New York Post.

Speaking to The Post via text message, Trump said, “It's possible! President DJT,” when asked about the chances of renewed negotiations within the next few days.

Sources in Islamabad told The New York Post that Pakistan has continued its diplomatic outreach with Iran and believes a breakthrough could emerge within the next 36 to 72 hours.

Pakistani officials have described the current atmosphere as cautiously optimistic, pointing to the fact that the ceasefire between the US and Iran has largely held despite escalating rhetoric.

“The ceasefire is holding despite heightened rhetoric, indicating positive intent on both sides,” a Pakistani source told The New York Post.

“No military escalation from either side.”

However, Tasnim News reported said that Iran Currently Has No Plans To Negotiate With US On Friday.

ALSO READ: Trump Offering Iran 3 To 5 Days To Respond On Peace Talks Amid Extended Ceasefire Deadline: Report

The source added that Pakistan remains central to mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.

Trump on Tuesday extended the current ceasefire with Iran while its leadership works to develop a single proposal acceptable to all factions within the country.

“I have directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

However, the report noted that the US is continuing to maintain its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and is weighing further military options if diplomacy stalls.

Photo Credit: White house/X

Iran's political system remains fragmented, with power shared among the elected government, the Guardian Council, the Supreme National Security structures and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Pakistan, meanwhile, is continuing to push for high-level talks, viewing the delay as a temporary setback rather than a collapse in diplomacy.

“The logic is that slowing down now to get a coherent Iranian position increases the chances that any eventual agreement will be durable,” the analyst said.

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