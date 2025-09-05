Trump Hints At 200-300% Tariff On Semiconductor Imports: 'Fairly Substantial Chips Coming Shortly'
United States President Donald Trump said he would be imposing tariffs on semiconductor imports “very shortly” but spare goods from companies like Apple Inc. that have pledged to boost their US investments.
“Tim Cook would be in pretty good shape,” Trump said on Thursday of the Apple chief executive officer when it comes to the exposure his company might face from import levies, noting its recent investment commitments.
The US President addressed reporters during a dinner at the White House with a rare gathering of top executives and founders from some of the world’s biggest technology companies, including Cook.
"I have discussed it with the people here, chips and semiconductors, and we will be putting tariffs on companies that aren’t coming in,” Trump said. "We will be putting a tariff very shortly. You probably are hearing we will be putting a fairly substantial tariff, or not that high, but fairly substantial tariff.”
He added that “if they are coming in, building, planning to come in, there will not be a tariff.”
Trump last month during an event with Cook said that he planned a 100% tariff on semiconductors, while exempting products from companies that move their manufacturing to the US. Apple has pledged to spend $600 billion on a domestic manufacturing initiative.
Trump has previously suggested that the rate on tariffs could be well above 100%, reaching potentially as high as 200% or 300%.