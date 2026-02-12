Sixes And Self-Sabotage: The Sanju Samson Enigma Continues In T20 World Cup Debut

India's second outing at the T20 World Cup 2026 came with a forced change at the top. After overcoming a spirited challenge from the United States in their opener, the 'Men In Blue' were without Abhishek Sharma. In the build-up to the game against Namibia, the dashing opener, was hospitalised for two days after suffering a stomach infection.

While Abhishek seemed to have made a good recovery, seen on the field of play ahead of the game, the team management decided not to rush him back, especially with the embarrassment of riches at their disposal. That opened the door for Sanju Samson.

Few players in India's recent white-ball history have oscillated between extremes quite like Samson. After intermittent spells in the national side, his 2024 recall appeared to signal renewed backing.

Samson responded emphatically, becoming the first Indian to register back-to-back T20I centuries, against Bangladesh in Hyderabad and South Africa in Durban. In fact, over a five-match stretch during that period, he scored three centuries.

However, the two innings between those hundreds were both ducks, reinforcing the perception that Samson's returns often arrive in bursts rather than sequences.

His T20 World Cup debut against Namibia followed a similar pattern, condensed into a burst spanning just the opening two overs. Samson began cautiously, playing out his first three deliveries without scoring. Then the shift between gears was almost instantaneous.

Ruben Trumpelmann overpitched, and Samson drove straight back over the bowler for six. With Ben Shikongo coming in to bowl the next over, Samson dispatched the first ball he faced from the pacer over short fine leg. The following delivery was pulled for another six, completing a hat-trick of maximums.

A firm drive off the fifth ball he faced took him to 22 from seven deliveries. The strokeplay was clean and decisive, precisely the sort of aggression India expect from their top-order batters.

The dismissal, though, will once again prompt questions around his shot selection at critical moments. On the eighth delivery of his innings, Samson looked to flick a full delivery along the ground, but mistimed the shot and chipped the ball to deep midwicket, ending an innings that had begun with such promise.

The sequence of 6, 6, 6, 4 and out encapsulated the long-standing debate around him. Samson's ability to shift gears is not in question. What remains under examination is his capacity to extend those passages of dominance into substantial contributions.

India's squad depth means opportunities are competitive and finite. On his T20 World Cup debut, Samson demonstrated both why he is valued and why he continues to invite scrutiny. The talent has rarely been in doubt. The consistency still is.

