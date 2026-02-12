Imran Khan's Vision Loss Claim Sparks Political Storm, SC Action In Pakistan: What We Know So Far

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly lost nearly 85% of vision in his right eye following what his legal team describes as prolonged medical neglect during his incarceration at Adiala Jail. The revelations, contained in a report submitted to Pakistan's Supreme Court by court-appointed amicus curiae Advocate Salman Safdar, have triggered sharp political reactions and prompted judicial intervention.

According to the report accessed by NDTV, Khan informed the amicus curiae that until October 2025 he had normal 6x6 vision in both eyes. He subsequently began experiencing persistent blurred and hazy vision, which he claims was repeatedly reported to jail authorities. The complaints allegedly went unaddressed for several months. The report states that the former prime minister eventually suffered a sudden and complete loss of vision in his right eye.

An ophthalmologist from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was later called in, diagnosing a blood clot that caused severe and irreversible damage. Despite receiving an injection and limited treatment, Khan now retains only about 15% vision in the affected eye, the report notes.

Safdar, who met Khan in jail, observed that the 73-year-old appeared "visibly perturbed and deeply distressed" by the deterioration in his eyesight and the absence of timely specialised care. The report also highlights broader concerns about his health, citing a lack of regular blood tests, denial of access to personal physicians, and absence of dental consultation over the past two years.

Khan has been held in solitary confinement since his transfer to Adiala Jail in October 2023, a period spanning nearly two years and four months. The report raises concerns about both his physical and mental well-being under extended isolation.

Special Medical Treatment

The issue reached Pakistan's Supreme Court this week, where the bench was informed that only 15% vision remains in Khan's right eye. Chief Justice Yahya Afridi subsequently ordered that specialised medical treatment be arranged by Feb. 16. According to Khan's sister, Aleema Khanum, the treatment will now take place at Al-Shifa Hospital under the supervision of his personal doctors — a move seen as a significant concession to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal team, which had objected to state-appointed medical oversight.

'Crime Committed By The State'

The developments have sparked strong reactions from PTI leaders and the opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Ayin-i-Pakistan (TTAP). PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja termed the episode a "crime committed by the state," alleging deliberate neglect.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi accused the Adiala Jail administration of acting under political pressure and described the situation as a "grave humanitarian crisis." He claimed Khan's vision had "plummeted to 10-15%" due to systemic neglect.

Restrictions on family and legal access have also come under scrutiny. The report states that meetings with immediate family were limited and that Khan's legal team faced constraints in securing regular access, potentially affecting his ability to prepare his defence in ongoing cases.

